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SCHOOL BOARD SPEECH BY FLORIDA 2ND GRADER SUSPENDED 38 TIMES FOR NOT WEARING A MASK
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100 views • November 11, 2021
EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish




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2nd Grader Suspended 38 Times For Not Wearing Masks Tells School Board That She Hopes They Go To Jail
by Cassandra Fairbanks
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/must-watch-2nd-grader-suspended-38-times-not-wearing-masks-tells-school-board-hopes-go-jail

From: Dr Vernon Coleman
Earth Newspaper – A Major Source of Information
If you’re looking for a cache of information about covid-19 I suggest you take a look at EarthNewspaper.com which contains over 2,250 articles about covid-19 – it is said to be the largest archive of covid-19 articles and videos online and I believe it. We are fighting a war and EarthNewspaper.com is a valuable asset in the war – an asset too often under-estimated. The site’s tagline is `All the Honest News Fit to Publish’. If you’re looking for a way to help the Resistance Movement I suggest you subscribe and make a donation to EarthNewspaper.com
https://earthnewspaper.com/donate

EarthNewspaper.com All The Honest News Fit To Publish
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Dozens of articles, news stories and videos published throughout the day.
https://earthnewspaper.com/24-7-news-november-2021

24/7 News Archive October 2021 (401 Posts)
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With over 2,250 posts, EarthNewspaper.com has the largest archive of COVID-19 articles and videos online.
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Mark John Robert David Elsis
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Creepy Joe’s Jewish Family And Cabinet
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https://EarthNewspaper.com/index.php/Creepy-Joes-Jewish-Family-And-Cabinet-by-Mark-R-Elsis

Worldwide Excess Mortality Rate In 2020
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/WorldwideExcessMortalityRateIn2020

There Will Be 72,556 Extra Suicides This Year In The United States Because Of The Massive Unemployment
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/ThereWillBe72556ExtraSuicidesThisYear

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by Mark R. Elsis
https://November221963.com

A Violent Insane Asylum
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https://GoogleCensorship.com

The Day The United States Died
Thursday, June 6, 1968
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheDayTheUnitedStatesDied

The Last Significant Person That Had To Be Assassinated
by Mark R. Elsis
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Fifty Ways The American Dream Has Become A Nightmare
by Mark R. Elsis
https://AmericanExceptionalism.net

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For Our Future Generations
by Mark R. Elsis
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Resonate Love
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