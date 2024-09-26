Judeo-Masonic Shaming Ritual Distraction - To Take Your Mind Off of The Federal Reserve Sodomizing YOU!

Just Another Judeo-Masonic Distraction To Keep Your Mind Off of The Federal Reserve's Usury & Asset Stripping YOU!





NYC Prince Hall Master Mason, Puppet Mayor Eric Adams charged with taking bribes and illegal campaign funds from foreign sources. Adams, a former police captain and Brooklyn borough president who was elected mayor in 2021, has denied any wrongdoing, while his attorney says he looks forward to his day in court





