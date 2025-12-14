BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
40th Anniversary National Folk Festival Debut Thoughts
Randall Franks
Randall Franks
Randall Franks celebrates 40 years since his 1985 National Folk Festival debut representing Southern Appalachian Fiddling with Doodle and the Golden River Grass!

Check out his memory of that amazing festival in this video.

From Tallapoosa, GA, Doodle and the Golden River Grass brought Appalachian music to life, and now we’re honoring that legacy with A Zippedy Doodle Day: American Folk Songs, a new album featuring stars like The Skillet Lickers, Bruce Boxleitner, Larry Stephenson, Ralph Stanley II with the group plus a 2026 documentary. Help preserve our music heritage and fund scholarships for young artists—donate today at www.RandallFranks.com/A-Zippedy-Doodle-Day/! #azippedydoodleday #appalachianmusic #randallfranks #doodleandthegoldenrivergrass

