© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Mary's Monkey: The Link Between Polio Vaccines, Cancer, & JFK's Murder
Follow
3
Share
Report
181 views • January 19, 2022
(08/07/2011) In this edition of Down The Rabbit Hole Popeye is joined by author and researcher Ed Haslam. Ed is the writer behind the incredible book titled Dr. Mary's Monkey. Inoculating millions of trusting schoolchildren with polio vaccines contaminated by monkey viruses has triggered an epidemic of soft tissue cancers and the desperate effort to develop an anti-cancer vaccine was secretly turned into a cancer causing bio-weapon project. And if that weren't enough it all ties into the JFK assassination.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.