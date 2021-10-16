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Carl W. Sanders Who Invented The Anti-Christ RFID Microchip Testifies, Then Teaches About Good & Bad Bible Versions
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1016 views • October 16, 2021
Carl W. Sanders (deceased) - The man who invented the "beast" RFID microchip gives his testimony about how he was involved in the late 1960's to early 1970's with the creation of the "beast" RFID microchip technology and how he later discovered how it related to bible prophecy which then changed his life. This video of his microchip testimony is then followed with his teaching as a pastor about good and bad bible versions with the King James Standard Version being the good version.
While I was doing a little bit of research on Mr. Carl Sanders I did come across some controversy regarding his past about his RFID microchip testimony which concerned me as I did not want to post any fraudulent or false video even though his testimony sounds very good and convincing. So I did further research and it would seem at first look that his testimony was somewhat fabricated or at least greatly embellished which brought into question if he was really telling the truth regarding his involvement and being credited with the creation of the RFID chip which could be used as described and spoken of in the book of Revelations in the bible. Some research shows there have been previous versions of RFID technology created or invented long before Mr. Sanders supposed RFID creation but those were basic or more primitive RFID technologies than what Mr. Sanders describes and apparently created with the functionality he was asked to create it with.
Anyway, after some research I have determined that the testimony of Mr. Sanders is valid and truthful and that he was indeed involved with the creation of the RFID technology for the purposes as mentioned in the book of Revelations. Below I have posted links to various websites so you can also investigate the controversy of this matter in case you are concerned. The first website will be to his accusers where you can read all the accusations they make against Mr. Sanders which includes 3 parts which are very exhaustive which always tends to be the case when there are accusers involved. You'll need to follow the links to parts 2 and 3 on their website. Other links listed will lead to more information and other details about Mr. Sanders and information about RFID chips and related technologies. An important link to check is a link to Mr. Sanders website where his defender speaks in defense of Mr. Sanders and where you can also see documentation of Mr. Sanders involvement in some of the technologies that would be involved with the creation of an RFID microchip and which also show his high degree of professionalism and good character, there are several documents to see if you want to check all of them. The last link is to Mr. Sanders obituary showing he passed away in January of 2016. I find it interesting that his ministry is called Trumpet Ministries which existed well before President Trump ran for office.
Anyway if you will be checking on Mr. Sanders background please be sure to read all of what his defender Mr. Heath Goodman has to say after you have read the 3 parts of what his accusers have said. You can also listen to recordings that his accusers have made if you wish to invest the time. All in all Mr. Sanders is not a perfect person, the same as all of us and everyone else, he may have overstated a few things of little importance and took advantage to better impress his audience for the purposes of winning them to Jesus Christ but after reviewing all the information that I could find regarding Mr. Sanders I believe he was involved and directed the creation of the RFID microchip which is the technology to be used for the mark of the beast as described in the book of Revelations and that Mr. Sanders is honestly giving his testimony of this and that he is of a good character telling about his experience in that RFID microchip project. I think you will find his testimony to be helpful and enlightening as well as his teaching on the various bible versions helpful as well.
NOTE: The RFID microchip technology is now much more advanced than when Mr. Sanders created it. I believe now it would be referred to as RFID Nanochip technology which is of course very much smaller than what Mr. Sanders described in his testimony.
Link to accusers - https://www.eaec.org/expose/carls1.htm
Link to more info - http://www.zetatalk.com/theword/tword25o.htm
Link to more info - https://gloria.tv/post/A9JajnJeZqmv4VyBA1Xz9iDFC
Link to defender & ministry - http://trumpetministries.net/meet-bro-carl/in-defense-of-bro-carl
Link to obituary - https://www.heberspringsfuneralhome.com/obituary/Carl-Sanders
While I was doing a little bit of research on Mr. Carl Sanders I did come across some controversy regarding his past about his RFID microchip testimony which concerned me as I did not want to post any fraudulent or false video even though his testimony sounds very good and convincing. So I did further research and it would seem at first look that his testimony was somewhat fabricated or at least greatly embellished which brought into question if he was really telling the truth regarding his involvement and being credited with the creation of the RFID chip which could be used as described and spoken of in the book of Revelations in the bible. Some research shows there have been previous versions of RFID technology created or invented long before Mr. Sanders supposed RFID creation but those were basic or more primitive RFID technologies than what Mr. Sanders describes and apparently created with the functionality he was asked to create it with.
Anyway, after some research I have determined that the testimony of Mr. Sanders is valid and truthful and that he was indeed involved with the creation of the RFID technology for the purposes as mentioned in the book of Revelations. Below I have posted links to various websites so you can also investigate the controversy of this matter in case you are concerned. The first website will be to his accusers where you can read all the accusations they make against Mr. Sanders which includes 3 parts which are very exhaustive which always tends to be the case when there are accusers involved. You'll need to follow the links to parts 2 and 3 on their website. Other links listed will lead to more information and other details about Mr. Sanders and information about RFID chips and related technologies. An important link to check is a link to Mr. Sanders website where his defender speaks in defense of Mr. Sanders and where you can also see documentation of Mr. Sanders involvement in some of the technologies that would be involved with the creation of an RFID microchip and which also show his high degree of professionalism and good character, there are several documents to see if you want to check all of them. The last link is to Mr. Sanders obituary showing he passed away in January of 2016. I find it interesting that his ministry is called Trumpet Ministries which existed well before President Trump ran for office.
Anyway if you will be checking on Mr. Sanders background please be sure to read all of what his defender Mr. Heath Goodman has to say after you have read the 3 parts of what his accusers have said. You can also listen to recordings that his accusers have made if you wish to invest the time. All in all Mr. Sanders is not a perfect person, the same as all of us and everyone else, he may have overstated a few things of little importance and took advantage to better impress his audience for the purposes of winning them to Jesus Christ but after reviewing all the information that I could find regarding Mr. Sanders I believe he was involved and directed the creation of the RFID microchip which is the technology to be used for the mark of the beast as described in the book of Revelations and that Mr. Sanders is honestly giving his testimony of this and that he is of a good character telling about his experience in that RFID microchip project. I think you will find his testimony to be helpful and enlightening as well as his teaching on the various bible versions helpful as well.
NOTE: The RFID microchip technology is now much more advanced than when Mr. Sanders created it. I believe now it would be referred to as RFID Nanochip technology which is of course very much smaller than what Mr. Sanders described in his testimony.
Link to accusers - https://www.eaec.org/expose/carls1.htm
Link to more info - http://www.zetatalk.com/theword/tword25o.htm
Link to more info - https://gloria.tv/post/A9JajnJeZqmv4VyBA1Xz9iDFC
Link to defender & ministry - http://trumpetministries.net/meet-bro-carl/in-defense-of-bro-carl
Link to obituary - https://www.heberspringsfuneralhome.com/obituary/Carl-Sanders
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