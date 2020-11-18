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Tom Watson - The jews indict a State The whole South traduced - October 1915
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4 views • November 18, 2020
This audiobook covers the final article by crusading Georgia publisher Thomas Edward Watson in his Watson's Magazine on the Leo Frank case.
The well-connected Atlanta Jew Leo Frank had been justly lynched several months earlier for rape and murder by the frustrated elites of Georgia society and politics.
This article deals with the media aftermath -- when Jewish-controlled newspapers nationwide blasted Watson, Georgia and the entire South over the lynching as bigoted, prejudiced, antisemitic monsters and ignorant haters.
I precede the reading with my own observations about Watson's regretful observation: "White people will believe anything"and its implications for the concept and workability of "democracy," the "rule of the people."
Facts, logic and evidence basically mean nothing, even to the highly educated. It took Watson endless months of educational articles to get one man hung for his crime, and it took the Jews minutes to get a whole nation foaming at the mouth against him, Georgia and the South.
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For more :
https://www.leofrank.org
https://theamericanmercury.org
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/jIk8DWj0jUdZ
https://www.flickr.com/photos/leofrankcase
http://the-savoisien.com/wawa-conspi/viewtopic.php?id=1538
http://the-savoisien.com/wawa-conspi/viewtopic.php?id=2413
-----------------
Aldebaran Video - http://aldebaranvideo.tv
Controversial, censored and forbidden video archives
The well-connected Atlanta Jew Leo Frank had been justly lynched several months earlier for rape and murder by the frustrated elites of Georgia society and politics.
This article deals with the media aftermath -- when Jewish-controlled newspapers nationwide blasted Watson, Georgia and the entire South over the lynching as bigoted, prejudiced, antisemitic monsters and ignorant haters.
I precede the reading with my own observations about Watson's regretful observation: "White people will believe anything"and its implications for the concept and workability of "democracy," the "rule of the people."
Facts, logic and evidence basically mean nothing, even to the highly educated. It took Watson endless months of educational articles to get one man hung for his crime, and it took the Jews minutes to get a whole nation foaming at the mouth against him, Georgia and the South.
-----------------
For more :
https://www.leofrank.org
https://theamericanmercury.org
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/jIk8DWj0jUdZ
https://www.flickr.com/photos/leofrankcase
http://the-savoisien.com/wawa-conspi/viewtopic.php?id=1538
http://the-savoisien.com/wawa-conspi/viewtopic.php?id=2413
-----------------
Aldebaran Video - http://aldebaranvideo.tv
Controversial, censored and forbidden video archives
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