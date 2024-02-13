J6 'Bomber': The Dog That Didn't Sniff?

J6 ‘Bomber’: This Was An Op

* Surveillance video shows a trained canine performed a check of a vehicle in front of the DNC on the morning of Jan 6.

* How did the dog and his handler miss the pipe bomb?

◦ READ: Bomb Sniffing Dog Performed Vehicle Search Outside DNC Hours Before ‘Pipe Bomb’ Was Discovered





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 13 February 2024

https://rumble.com/v4d5mef-the-j6-bomber-video-is-out-and-its-worse-than-i-thought-ep.-2186-02132024.html