The Fed on Trial – How One Judge Tried to Stop Justice and Got Run Over by Jeanine Pirro

Kristy Allen delivers a blistering account of the week the deep state's judicial firewall began to crumble—and the unlikely hero who walked through the rubble.





The showdown at the D.C. federal courthouse was straight out of a Western. On one side: Chief Judge James Boasberg, who unsealed a ruling to squash two massive grand jury subpoenas against the Federal Reserve issued by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. His reasoning? "Zero evidence of a crime." He accused the government of harassing Fed Chair Jerome Powell—and single-handedly blocked an entire federal investigation into the most powerful banking cartel on earth.





On the other side: Jeanine Pirro, who walked out to the microphones and let it rip. Boasberg, she said, is an "activist judge untethered to the law." He neutered the grand jury. He set the Constitution on fire. And she is already filing the appeal.





This is not a legal dispute. It is a sovereignty cage match. And the judge who tried to protect the $2.5 billion renovation fraud at the Fed just showed the world exactly whose side he's on.





But the pincer movement is closing:





Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent launched Operation Clean Sweep—geographic targeting orders that put a digital fence around fraud zones, cash rewards for whistleblowers, and data fusion centers mapping every stolen dollar.





Senator Greg Dolezal grilled Nathan Wade in Georgia, exposing invoices that prove Fulton County's "prosecution" of Trump was coordinated with the January 6th Committee and the DOJ—a federal overreach that voids the entire case.





Operation Gold Rush charged 324 doctors, nurses, and executives in a $14.6 billion health care fraud ring—including a transnational syndicate using AI to forge Medicare IDs from Estonia.





The 1871 corporation has been served its death certificate. The audit is final. The arrests are beginning. And no activist judge can stop the tsunami.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.