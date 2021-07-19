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US Attorney Files Lawsuit Against US Government For 45.000 Vaccine Deaths
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1071 views • July 19, 2021
This is very encouraging to see, brave attorney's standing up against big government to fight for the rights of the people. We hope and pray that these numbers will increase to get those killer shots taken off the market permanently, and as quickly as possible before they can cause any more problems.
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