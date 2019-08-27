© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After Disney Alligator Incident, Survivors Relive Being Attacked By The Reptiles
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • August 27, 2019
Rachael Lilenthal's right arm was bitten off by a monster alligator last August, and she lived to tell the tale. It happened while she was swimming in a picturesque river near Orlando - just 50 miles from the Disney World resort where a 2-year-old boy was snatched by a gator Tuesday night. "I was not aware that it was an alligator at first but sure enough, when it clamped my arm, it's a big ole' gator's head sitting right there. It was most definitely an alligator on my arm," she told Inside Edition.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.