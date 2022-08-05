RESOLVE! Interview with New Hampshire Patriot Anne Copp

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Today we have a special guest on Provocateur Astrology. Anne Copp is a former State Legislator on the front lines of the New Hampshire Patriot movement. She is running for Executive Council an ready to take on New World Order Governor Chris Sununu. She, and a large group of New Hampshire Patriots have designed a strategy to get legally get aound the corrupt voting machines. This is a strategy you can use in any State or any country. We will discuss the dark side of New Hampshire politics and show you how you can take back your government. Resolve to be courageous and join hands with fellow freedom fighters to trump the corrupt voting machinesin the upcoming mid-term elections. Resolve! website: https://wethepeoplenh.org/ Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services https://seacoastastrological.com/ Our email: [email protected] or [email protected] Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon, Odysee, Youtube, Twitter #voterintegrity #leo #midtermelections