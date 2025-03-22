Pentagon’s $410 Million Submarine Fiasco Sparks Outrage Over Wasteful Spending

March 21, 2025 – A staggering $410 million overpayment for a Department of Defense (DoD) submarine fleet has ignited fierce criticism, with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) slamming it as a textbook case of fraud and wasteful spending. The bloated costs, buried in the FY 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 7909), were rubber-stamped by Nebraska’s congressional delegation—Senators Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, and Representatives Mike Flood, Don Bacon, and Adrian Smith—raising serious questions about oversight and accountability.



DOGE’s scathing report accuses the DoD of succumbing to inflated contractor prices, delivering no discernible benefit to taxpayers for the exorbitant expenditure. The submarine fleet, intended to bolster naval capabilities, instead exemplifies fiscal recklessness, with critics arguing the funds could have addressed pressing military needs or been redirected to public services. The Nebraska delegation’s unanimous “yes” votes on the NDAA package tied to this debacle have drawn particular ire, spotlighting their apparent indifference to securing fair pricing.



This $410 million blunder is just one piece of a broader pattern of waste uncovered by DOGE, detailed in the “Nebraska DOGE Report on Shared Fraud, Waste, and Abuse by the State’s Congressional Delegation.” The comprehensive analysis, accompanied by a 10-part video series, catalogs 100 instances of fiscal mismanagement linked to the delegation’s approvals. Available on a leading video-sharing platform and expanded in the Nebraska Journal Herald, the report paints a damning picture of legislative negligence. As taxpayers foot the bill, the incident underscores a critical need for reform in how Congress handles defense spending, with Nebraska’s lawmakers at the center of the storm.



