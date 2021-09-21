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GRAPHINE OXIDE, FREE WITH VACCINE
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352 views • September 21, 2021
Is this thing alive in some AI manner or is this a WiFi receptive living creature? Did you know this is only one of dozens of toxins in the Fauci/deep state, MSM, YOUR EMPLOYEER,YOUR DR., EVERY, ON/OFFLINE MAGAZINE/PAPER, is pushing like crazy? If you don't know what's in it, your not capable of giving INFORMED CONSENT. DEPOPULATION IS THEIR GOAL, GENOCIDE IS THE METHOD. God be with you.
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