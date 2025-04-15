❗️Russia opens terrorism case into Ukrainian drone attack on Kursk last night.

Investigators say UAV fragments were packed with explosives designed to inflict maximum civilian harm in the strikes.

2 videos posted earlier today here by me about several strikes, and over 100 drones were sent.

Also, adding: there was a photo of a 40ish+ year old balding white man with tattooed black lips with the following written.

DoJ wants 40 YEARS prison for Tesla showroom firebomber

Jamison Wagner was arrested for vandalizing the showroom with ‘DIE ELON’ and TESLA NAZI INC’ graffiti, and also allegedly attacking the GOP’s New Mexico HQ

It’s always the ones you least expect