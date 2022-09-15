Terra Carta ~ A Green New World - King Charles

The Climate King.
If we do not recognize the extremely dangerous ideological path we are
being forced onto, the so-called rights of the planet may be written
into law with abominations like the Terra Carta, replacing the Magna
Carta’s fundamental enlightenment principles; the natural rights of Man.
So-called ‘stakeholder capitalism’ is the new collectivist mechanism
for propelling people worldwide into the grandest form of
totalitarianism ever imagined: a global eco-dictatorship; green on the
outside, red on the inside.
Mirrored https://odysee.com/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5/terra-carta-a-green-new-world:c
Support Kate Wand:
Thank you for helping to SUPPORT our productions:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=RSN2PPV32TF2A
BTC: bc1qwxjnf68pzzzjy4uul33dvkrpzl2qs9vq666f3v
buymeacoffee.com/katewand
Creators: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration / Producer: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.