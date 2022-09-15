Terra Carta ~ A Green New World - King Charles

The Climate King.

If we do not recognize the extremely dangerous ideological path we are being forced onto, the so-called rights of the planet may be written into law with abominations like the Terra Carta, replacing the Magna Carta’s fundamental enlightenment principles; the natural rights of Man. So-called ‘stakeholder capitalism’ is the new collectivist mechanism for propelling people worldwide into the grandest form of totalitarianism ever imagined: a global eco-dictatorship; green on the outside, red on the inside.



Mirrored https://odysee.com/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5/terra-carta-a-green-new-world:c

Kate Wand





Support Kate Wand:



Thank you for helping to SUPPORT our productions:

https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=RSN2PPV32TF2A

BTC: bc1qwxjnf68pzzzjy4uul33dvkrpzl2qs9vq666f3v

buymeacoffee.com/katewand

Creators: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais

Narration / Producer: K. Wand

Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais