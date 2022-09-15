Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Terra Carta ~ A Green New World - King Charles
243 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

The Climate King.

If we do not recognize the extremely dangerous ideological path we are being forced onto, the so-called rights of the planet may be written into law with abominations like the Terra Carta, replacing the Magna Carta’s fundamental enlightenment principles; the natural rights of Man. So-called ‘stakeholder capitalism’ is the new collectivist mechanism for propelling people worldwide into the grandest form of totalitarianism ever imagined: a global eco-dictatorship; green on the outside, red on the inside.

Mirrored https://odysee.com/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5/terra-carta-a-green-new-world:c

Kate Wand


Support Kate Wand:

Thank you for helping to SUPPORT our productions:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=RSN2PPV32TF2A

BTC: bc1qwxjnf68pzzzjy4uul33dvkrpzl2qs9vq666f3v
buymeacoffee.com/katewand

Creators: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration / Producer: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais

Keywords
controlgenocidenwounited nationsdepopulationtyrannyone world governmentwefterra cartaking charles

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket