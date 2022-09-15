Terra Carta ~ A Green New World - King Charles

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The Climate King.
If we do not recognize the extremely dangerous ideological path we are
being forced onto, the so-called rights of the planet may be written
into law with abominations like the Terra Carta, replacing the Magna
Carta’s fundamental enlightenment principles; the natural rights of Man.
So-called ‘stakeholder capitalism’ is the new collectivist mechanism
for propelling people worldwide into the grandest form of
totalitarianism ever imagined: a global eco-dictatorship; green on the
outside, red on the inside.
Mirrored https://odysee.com/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5/terra-carta-a-green-new-world:c
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Creators: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Narration / Producer: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais