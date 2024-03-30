"The Polish Volunteer Corps", together with the Nazis of the RDK, issued a joint statement, thereby acknowledging that it is fighting together with the traitorous neo-Nazis from Russia attacking the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

- "From the first days of the creation of the Polish Corps, its soldiers stood in line with the soldiers of the Russian Corps. We continue to carry out combat missions and will go on together to victory," the leader said in the video.

134 identities of those killed in the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall have been identified, reports the Russian Investigative Committee.

For other, as yet unidentified, victims, genetic examinations are being carried out.

According to official data, 144 people became victims of the terrorist attack.





