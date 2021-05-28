Senator Paul: The US Will Not Fund CCP To Do Gain of Function Research

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Senator Rand Paul states at Senate Tuesday May 25 that a great deal of circumstantial evidence shows NIH money went to the Wuhan Virology Institute and at least suggesting that the pandemic may have started there. His amendment stops funding going to the CCP for gain of function research. He added that if the virus came from a lab, we need to know it and it needs to be fully investigated.