Taco Shop Armed Robber Gets Shot | 2A For Today! Modern Militiaman

We live in an upside down world where violent criminals harm innocent people and are cast as martyrs when they get their just desserts. Then governments are employed to trample the rights of the people not secure them, simply, because the violent criminal turned martyr is a member of a minority demographic. What makes it worse is that there are a whole subset of university trained, immoral busybodies (as CS Lewis called them) who have ascended into public service that oppress and torment us along that line with the "approval of their own conscience." The way that the DA and media are treating the Hero of Houston's El Ranchito Taqueria #4 demonstrates that plainly.





An armed robber entered a taco restaurant in Houston, Texas and began demanding money from customers. The bandit made his rounds collecting the booty, but turned his back to our hero. Our 2A for Today Modern Militiaman leapt into action. Firing 8 rounds in quick succession, he turns around, realizes that the perp is not neutralized and fires one more round. After the robber was neutralized, the good Samaritan realized that the foolish felon was using a fake gun. He chucks the fake gun across the taco shop, helped customers retrieve the money that was taken from them, and then they all exited the restaurant.





The strong arm robber was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.At 2A for Today, we admire our hero’s quick thinking and regard not only for his own life, but for preserving the lives of everyone else in the restaurant and seeing to it that they all had their possessions returned to them- making the Hero of Houston’s EL Ranchito Taqueria #4 our 2A For Modern Militiaman!





