The HSBC Global Rothschild Empire Bank of Pirates SCANDAL - Tax Evasion, Money Laundering for the Mafia, Currency Manipulation & the Global Power Shift from Rothschild USA Corp. to Rothschild China

If HSBC (Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation) were a country, it would be the fifth world economic power. Founded during the golden age of the Opium trade, to enable the British Rothschild Empire, to access the Chinese market, it has created a unique network to move dirty money around the world. From tax evasion to money laundering for the mafia and manipulation of currency, “This bank has done everything bad that a bank can possibly do.”

NB:!! When is spoken of the 'British crown' and/or the 'City of London':

To the majority of people the words "Crown" and "City" in reference to London refer to the queen or the capital of England.

This is not the truth.

The "City" is in fact a privately owned Rothschild Corporation - or Sovereign State - occupying an irregular rectangle of 677 acres and located right in the heart of the 610 square mile 'Greater London' area. The population of 'The City' is listed at just over four thousand, whereas the population of 'Greater London' (32 boroughs) is approximately seven and a half million.

"The Crown" is a committee of twelve to fourteen men who rule the independent sovereign state known as London or 'The City.' 'The City' is not part of England. It is not subject to the Sovereign. It is not under the rule of the British parliament. Similar to the Rothschild controlled Vatican in Rome, it is a separate, independent state.

"The City", which is often called "the wealthiest square mile on earth," is ruled over by a Lord Mayor, a corporate lackey serving the Rothschild globalist crime syndicate corporation. Here are grouped together Britain's great financial and commercial institutions: Wealthy banks, dominated by the privately-owned (Rothschild controlled) Bank of England, Lloyd's of London, the London Stock Exchange, and the offices of most of the leading international trading concerns. Here, also, is located Fleet Street, the heart and core of the newspaper and publishing worlds.

The Lord Mayor, who is elected for a one year stint, is the 'monarch in the City'. As Aubrey Menen says in "London", Time-Life, 1976, p. 16:

"The relation of this monarch of the City to the monarch of the realm [Queen] is curious and tells much." It certainly is and certainly does!

In 2012, HSBC nearly lost its license to operate in the U.S. for laundering the money of the Mexican and Columbian drug cartels. The allegations were made by U.S. authorities, who accused the bank of failing to implement proper controls to prevent money laundering and other financial crimes. Criminal charges were filed and HSBC’s executives hauled before a Senate committee. But George Osborne, UK’s then Chancellor of the Exchequer, wrote to his counterpart in America and to the Chairman of the Federal Reserve to plead for leniency. He claimed that if HSBC received a harsh punishment, it would have serious repercussions on the world’s financial and economic stability. The old & tried, and successful "Too big to fail" get-out-of-jail-free card, to continue the deception & fraud.

The letter worked and HSBC was fined 2 billion euros. The equivalent of one month’s profits.

As the center of international finance moves to Asia, HSBC is in prime position. It is the most Chinese of Western banks and the most European of Chinese banks. Protected by London, blessed by Beijing, who would dare attack it?





This documentary was first released in 2017.