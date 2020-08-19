What Is Marxism? - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!

BLM is a massively hyped, TV-made, politicized event that panders to the populist and escapist appetite of the people. Blinding them from their true call to arms in defense of the universal rights of everyone. Cashing in on the youths pent-up aggression …. And weaponizing the tiger locked in a rattled cage for 3-months, and unleashed by puppet masters as the mob…



BLM is part of the Movement for Black Lives Coalition (M4BL), a cutout created by the Ford Foundation, in other words, the CIA. It has called for “defunding police departments, race-based reparations, voting rights for illegal immigrants, fossil-fuel divestment, an end to private education and charter schools, a universal basic income, and free college for blacks,” according to its website.



The policy platform proposed by BLM calls for collective ownership of resources, banks, and businesses, a highly progressive income tax, a guaranteed minimum income, and government jobs are lifted straight from the pages of Karl Marx’s ‘Communist Manifesto’. BLM has simply substituted Marx’s class conflict between the proletariat and bourgeoisie for class conflict between blackness and whiteness.



On this episode of The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!, I take a deeper dive into the ties between BLM and Marxism.



For more information on what's discussed, visit TruthPodcastQE.com