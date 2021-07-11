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Dr. David Martin | Dr Reiner Fuellmich - July 9, 2021 (English)
KristallKlar
KristallKlar
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142 views • July 11, 2021
Dr. David Martin on the International Corona Investigative Committee - July 9, 2021
The Corona Investigative Committee is chaired by lawyers experienced in litigation. Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response and what the consequences have been and still are for people. https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Transcript: https://1drv.ms/b/s!Ah4df-6kbF2SgSVs_HaUrhwwti7y - Has to be copy-pasted as Brighteon's settings seem to cut the link.

https://factcheckvaccine.com/2021/05/special-session-international-legal-offensive-corona-ausschuss/.

Clip from: Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis (Time is not a flat circle) - Corona Ausschuss - Ausweichkanal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jtc-_0tkeog - July 9, 2021 - Full video
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Also on: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/sitzung-60-die-zeit-ist-kein-flacher-kreis_EJylPvNpdzI4LWI.html - Kristall
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dr david martindr reiner fuellmichcoronaauschuss
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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