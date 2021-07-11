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Dr. David Martin | Dr Reiner Fuellmich - July 9, 2021 (English)
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142 views • July 11, 2021
Dr. David Martin on the International Corona Investigative Committee - July 9, 2021
The Corona Investigative Committee is chaired by lawyers experienced in litigation. Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response and what the consequences have been and still are for people. https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Transcript: https://1drv.ms/b/s!Ah4df-6kbF2SgSVs_HaUrhwwti7y - Has to be copy-pasted as Brighteon's settings seem to cut the link.
https://factcheckvaccine.com/2021/05/special-session-international-legal-offensive-corona-ausschuss/.
Clip from: Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis (Time is not a flat circle) - Corona Ausschuss - Ausweichkanal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jtc-_0tkeog - July 9, 2021 - Full video
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Also on: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/sitzung-60-die-zeit-ist-kein-flacher-kreis_EJylPvNpdzI4LWI.html - Kristall
The Corona Investigative Committee is chaired by lawyers experienced in litigation. Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live, multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response and what the consequences have been and still are for people. https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Transcript: https://1drv.ms/b/s!Ah4df-6kbF2SgSVs_HaUrhwwti7y - Has to be copy-pasted as Brighteon's settings seem to cut the link.
https://factcheckvaccine.com/2021/05/special-session-international-legal-offensive-corona-ausschuss/.
Clip from: Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis (Time is not a flat circle) - Corona Ausschuss - Ausweichkanal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jtc-_0tkeog - July 9, 2021 - Full video
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Also on: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/sitzung-60-die-zeit-ist-kein-flacher-kreis_EJylPvNpdzI4LWI.html - Kristall
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