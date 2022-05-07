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Fr Malachi Martin, Fr Paul Kramer - Russia and Ukraine are in the 3rd SECRET OF FATIMA
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258 views • May 07, 2022
I found this video that I'm sharing at Christian Mysticism, on YT.
https://youtu.be/ZcDzTUL7B5A
Fr. Paul Kramer notes that the late Fr. Malachi Martin, a priest and Vatican Insider who read the third secret of Fatima once said: “The Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary will start from Ukraine."
https://youtu.be/ZcDzTUL7B5A
Fr. Paul Kramer notes that the late Fr. Malachi Martin, a priest and Vatican Insider who read the third secret of Fatima once said: “The Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary will start from Ukraine."
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