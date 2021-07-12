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Truthflix2: Ugandan Government Staged Big Fake Funeral, Then People Discovered It[12.07.2021]
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71 views • July 12, 2021
The Ugandan government staged a big funeral for a "Covid-Victim" but the villagers discovered it was fake when they pushed past the Pallbearers and opened the coffin.
Hundreds of villagers just discovered they're being lied to.
Original video: https://twitter.com/i/status/1413962532700573696
856 views Jul 12, 2021
TruthFlix2
2.37K subscribers
https://youtu.be/CJb4BumK12Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY53lKjwMhpYaT2rB4mNi5w
Hundreds of villagers just discovered they're being lied to.
Original video: https://twitter.com/i/status/1413962532700573696
856 views Jul 12, 2021
TruthFlix2
2.37K subscribers
https://youtu.be/CJb4BumK12Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY53lKjwMhpYaT2rB4mNi5w
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