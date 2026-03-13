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⚡️IRGC: The 45th wave of Operation True Promise 4, coded Ya Sahib al-Zaman, was executed Friday afternoon following the huge public turnout for Int'l Quds Day in support of the Supreme Leader
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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⚡️IRGC: The 45th wave of Operation True Promise 4, coded Ya Sahib al-Zaman, was executed Friday afternoon following the huge public turnout for International Quds Day in support of the Supreme Leader.  

In memory of the martyrs of Shajareh Taybeh Elementary School in Minab, it struck American-Zionist targets using numerous precision solid-fuel Kheibar Shekan missiles, coordinated with the IRGC Navy, Army and IRGC drone units, and Hezbollah.

Adding:  Statement from the Iraqi Resistance:

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq

2026-3-13

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

The tightening of the noose around the Americans on the ground has led to a reduction in their security options. This includes all specialties, whether they are in the US military or other intelligence and espionage agencies in Iraq and the region, forcing them to take up alternative (civilian) positions that they believe are safer. Accordingly, we announce a substantial financial reward for information on these targets, according to the following details:

1- The amount of the reward is one hundred and fifty million Iraqi dinars.

- The reward includes all Iraqis who provide information, and foreign residents within the country.

The reward will be paid for providing accurate preemptive information that directly leads to the execution of arrest operations, or the field neutralization, of high-ranking officials in the US military or leading elements in intelligence agencies.

- Data and information should be delivered through secure channels at the headquarters of the "Resistance Factions" spread throughout Iraq.

- Complete confidentiality of the source of information and protection of their identity are guaranteed, in accordance with strict security controls.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq

Friday, 23 Ramadan 1447 AH

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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