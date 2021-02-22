BORIS EMBRACES BIDEN; POLAND'S MASSIVE ACTION AGAINST BIG TECH; TOP WORLD NEWS 2/21/21

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“It’s clear to me at the least that Joe Biden is struggling with dementia and is clearly not up to the task he’s been sworn in to do.” #Nigel Farage reports that #BritishSchools are selling out to #Bejing and #Poland continues to take on #BigTech and rocking the world with it's paving the way back to #FreeSpeech! All that and MUCH MORE!!!