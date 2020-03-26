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The True Origins of The Word NAZI
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156 views • March 26, 2020
"Something is rotten in the state of Denmark!" ~ History doesn't pass the sniff test.
There's definitely raccoons in the woodpile. All HISTORY is a LIE..., if you haven't already figured it out..., in fact the United States was mainly populated by waves of German Masonic immigrants from early 1800's-After WWII by the MILLIONS! Do your math & figure it out.
• Germans = 322 (Satanic) 'German' aka: The Master Race?
• Judaism = 322 (Satanic) 'Jews' aka: God's Chose People?
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
There's definitely raccoons in the woodpile. All HISTORY is a LIE..., if you haven't already figured it out..., in fact the United States was mainly populated by waves of German Masonic immigrants from early 1800's-After WWII by the MILLIONS! Do your math & figure it out.
• Germans = 322 (Satanic) 'German' aka: The Master Race?
• Judaism = 322 (Satanic) 'Jews' aka: God's Chose People?
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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