Part Three: Bill Gates and the Population Control Grid - Corbett Report Documentaries

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Please visit the Gates documentary page on his website for all the references.
https://www.corbettreport.com/gates/
I would encourage you to support James Corbett at CorbettReport.com by joining his membership. He does outstanding journalism and has been uncovering this tyranny and psyops for nearly 15 years now. His website is a treasure trove of well-documented and referenced information.