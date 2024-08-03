BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
God’s Nonnegotiable Gospel—Part Three
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
9 months ago

August 2024 Newsletter


Originally published June 1, 1993


An altar of earth thou shalt make unto me.... And if thou wilt make me an altar of stone, thou shalt not build it of hewn stone: for if thou lift up thy tool upon it, thou hast polluted it. Neither shalt thou go up by steps unto mine altar, that thy nakedness be not discovered thereon.

—Exodus 20:24-26


...[L]et us build us a city and a tower [of Babel], whose top may reach unto heaven….

—Genesis 11:4


No two tenets of faith could be more opposed to one another than those presented above. On the one hand, we have God's rejection of any human effort to buy salvation or His favor. If man is to come to God, it must be solely by His grace and His provision, not by any human work. On the other hand, we see man's flagrant repudiation of God's prohibition against self-effort, and his arrogant attempt to build a tower that would enable him to climb by steps of his own making into heaven itself.

Keywords
biblesalvationdave huntberean call
