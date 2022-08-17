Start Living Your Best Life | Episode 21

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Liberty Man looks at the latest propaganda, including CDC statistics, being used to scare people into gene juicing their babies and toddlers. Dr. Nik Dukovac joins the show sitting in studio with Liberty Man to talk about strategic relocation, fluoride activism, resisting Covid mandates, strategic relocation, and his practice and philosophy for enabling people to live their best life. Wally De La Fuente pops in for a quick segment to discuss how you can watch Covidland 3 on the ReDiscover Television platform. And in the final segment, Paul Wittenberger, Liberty Man, and Dr. Nik take calls on a range of issues.
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