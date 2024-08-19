HIV, these viruses are manmade biological weapons! Dr Horowitz.

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

TV reporter: One of the many top dog researchers, who is in Vancouver for the International Conference on AIDS. He is Harvard-educated. He has a doctorate in dental medicine from Tufts, University of Massachusetts. He's an international authority in public health education, and he's also a prolific author. When Dr Horowitz first heard the theory that the AIDS virus and other killer germs were deliberately cultured as biological weapons and deliberately targeted at unsuspecting victims. He thought the mere idea mad, some wild conspiracy, perhaps, or at least good grist for a sci-fi novel. Somewhere along the way, he's changed his mind. He's presenting his investigations at the AIDS conference in Vancouver on Wednesday, and Dr Horowitz joins us in our studio. When did you go from thinking this was a mad idea to a possibility?

Dr Tent: Robert Gallo’s group at the National Cancer Institute in Litton, bionetics also experimented with monkey and human cancer viruses, and they developed mutants, these with viral nucleic acids, including those that caused AIDS, white blood cell dysfunction, leukemia, lymphomas, sarcomas. What is progressive wasting? Is that, does that look like an AIDS patient, and death in cats, mice, chickens, and humans?

Dr. Horowitz: Took me about eight months having a document sit on my desk, which was a 1970 appropriations request for ten million dollars, for the development of AIDS-like viruses. And it sat on my desk and I realized I read it. It said the National Academy of Sciences, National Research Council informed the Department of Defense that they could develop synthetic biological agents for germ warfare in 1970 over five years for the cost of ten million dollars.

Dr. Tent: Finally, these and other national cancer institute investigators infected and injected such mutant viruses into human white blood cells and fetal tissue cultures to enable them to infect humans and even transmit the same disease.

Dr Horowitz: whether that document was accurate, whether it was real, and then I began to investigate what happened to the money, and that's what ended up in me looking finding the origin of AIDS In Ebola.

TV reporter: What do you believe about the origin of AIDS?

Dr Horowitz: What I know and what I'm presenting on Wednesday is that it's a manmade virus. There's no question in my mind, these viruses are manmade biological weapons, if you will, or they were developed for Cancer Research models by National Cancer Institute researchers, people under National Cancer Institute contract who also were contractors for the Department of Defense.

Full Presentation by Dr Tent: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06IlRwHlnfc&list=PLqX-uinS9spxzHHv3hzhHcdQ_0dH6EZ7k