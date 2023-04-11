Create New Account
Enki Genetically Engineered the Kangaroo from a Raptor dinosaur and a cow. Half Reptile half Mammal. Something for Adam to ride.
Enki, the Anunnaki Ant Being created the Kangaroo so Adam had something to ride, rather than riding on Enki's back all day. Adam designed the kangaroo and had his dad make it with his genetic engineering prowess. The Australian Aboriginal paintings show that the kangaroo is a hybrid reptile/mammal, laying an internal egg, which, when hatched begins the mammalian process of suckling from its mother in the pouch.

