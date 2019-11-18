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Exclusive: Clint Lorance gives first interview since pardon by Trump
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31 views • November 18, 2019
Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance tells 'Fox & Friends' he's 'so happy to be an American' after being released from Fort Leavenworth military prison six years after being found guilty of second-degree murder in Afghanistan. #FoxNews
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