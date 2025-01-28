BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Project 2025 Is Pro Slavery: Kevin Roberts, Pete Hegseth, Doug Wilson. Christians Killing Christians
Christian Nationalist at the Pentagon: Pete Hegseth’s Calvinist Sect Embraces Confederacy, Crusades.


We go now to Denver, Colorado, where we’re joined by Logan Davis, a longtime political consultant and columnist for the Colorado Times Recorder, where his recent piece is headlined “Pete Hegseth & I Know the Same Christian Nationalists.” Logan, welcome to Democracy Now! Explain his record and what you mean by “extreme Christian nationalism.”


 Pete Hegseth’s Crusade to Turn the Military into a Christian Weapon. Trump’s pick to run the Pentagon has embraced an aggressive form of Christianity that is at war with the military’s nonpartisan and pluralistic culture.


Revealed: Trump Pentagon nominee endorsed extremist Christian doctrine on podcast. In newly uncovered recordings, Pete Hegseth rails against feminism, ‘critical race theory’, and even democracy itself. In a series of newly unearthed podcasts, Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary, appears to endorse the theocratic and authoritarian doctrine of “sphere sovereignty”, a worldview derived from the extremist beliefs of Christian reconstructionism (CR) and espoused by churches aligned with far-right Idaho pastor Douglas Wilson.


Trump signs death penalty order directing attorney general to help states get lethal injection drugs. resident Donald Trump signed a sweeping execution order Monday on the death penalty that directs the attorney general to “take all necessary and lawful action” to ensure that states have enough lethal injection drugs to carry out executions.


Legislator introduces bill to make firing squad main way of carrying out death penalty in Idaho

There are nine individuals on death row in Idaho, according to Idaho Department of Correction


donald trumpheritage foundationpete hegsethchristian nationalismdoug wilsonsphere sovereigntyproject 2025project 2025 racismproject 2025 slaverypete hegseth secretary of defensereformed calvinistssouthern slaveryextreme christian views sectsafrican american issues
