The Importance of Sleep - Walt Cross

The Importance of Sleep - Walt CrossA common problem for many people today is sleep deprivation. Sleep impacts the body in important ways and getting enough high-quality sleep is essential for good health. How much sleep is enough? What can you do to improve the amount and quality of sleep you get? This video looks at the importance of sleep and its effects on the body as well as natural sleep aids. Learn about herbs for sleep and why sleep before midnight is so important. Discover the importance of sleep and why it’s an essential key to good health.
