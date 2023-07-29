Pray Like Your Nation Depends on it!

July 28, 2023 - When we pray and add works to our faith, God moves to change our culture. Whether it’s a boycott of woke-ism at Target or a judge who tosses out a plea deal for a political criminal, we are seeing prayers answered. Here are four areas that need our immediate attention!
Thanks for watching and praying!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.