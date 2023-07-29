Pray Like Your Nation Depends on it!

Create New Account
Lori Colley
Published Yesterday

July 28, 2023 - When we pray and add works to our faith, God moves to change our culture. Whether it’s a boycott of woke-ism at Target or a judge who tosses out a plea deal for a political criminal, we are seeing prayers answered. Here are four areas that need our immediate attention!

Thanks for watching and praying!

Keywords
censorshiptrump indictmenttrans surgeries

