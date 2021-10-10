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Christian Video Vault: The Rise of Satanism in The World... [09.10.2021]
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40 views • October 10, 2021
Original title: The Rise of American Satanism
The Rise of American Satanism - This film exposes the slow infestation of Satanism into the West, highlighted around the 1990's. What some now mockingly dub "The Satanic Panic", this video demonstrates was a very warranted fear, proven by the even more debased and evil American culture we find ourselves in just a few short decades later.
20 views Oct 9, 2021
Christian Video Vault
7.97K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hnpJ37zwtHc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
The Rise of American Satanism - This film exposes the slow infestation of Satanism into the West, highlighted around the 1990's. What some now mockingly dub "The Satanic Panic", this video demonstrates was a very warranted fear, proven by the even more debased and evil American culture we find ourselves in just a few short decades later.
20 views Oct 9, 2021
Christian Video Vault
7.97K subscribers
https://youtu.be/hnpJ37zwtHc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
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