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Scott Horton debated Oxford students on NATO vs Russia. His point: Russia has nukes. London is gone. Oxford is gone. They just scoffed — like nuclear weapons aren't real.
with Sarah (DD), and Chris Helali at DD Geopolitics
🔴 @DDGeopolitics
Full show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dg0XiO6Lve4
Adding, clown report:
Keir Starmer is reportedly eyeing the role of NATO Secretary General once he leaves Downing Street, The Observer reports.
Starmer resigned as Labour leader on June 22 after losing the confidence of his own MPs, with Andy Burnham expected to take over by mid-July. Starmer remains a lame-duck prime minister in the meantime and is still set to attend the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7 and 8.