Australia NSW Police Commissioner LIES about the law & calls out sovereign citizens
2GB SYDNEYhttps://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=882749693058097
https://www.2gb.com/brainwashing-police-boss-calls-out-sovereign-citizens/
‘Brainwashing’: Police boss calls out ‘sovereign citizens’
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.