Original Song (with Lyrics) - The Great Awakening, part 1
Evan Talks
There never really was a real pandemic or there would'a been people pushing wheelbarrows

Dead people in the streets, piled up to here, dropping dead faster than we could conceive

Bodies piled up like the Spanish Flu? But it wasn't like that coz they're lying to you! 

It's time to be awakening... It's the Great Awakening

