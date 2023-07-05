Original Song (with Lyrics) - The Great Awakening, part 1

There never really was a real pandemic or there would'a been people pushing wheelbarrows
Dead people in the streets, piled up to here, dropping dead faster than we could conceive
Bodies piled up like the Spanish Flu? But it wasn't like that coz they're lying to you!
It's time to be awakening... It's the Great Awakening
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.