The Nicotine Psyop That Made Big Pharma TRILLIONS w/ Dr. Bryan Ardis

For over a century, Big Pharma and its media allies have waged a relentless campaign to convince the world that nicotine is nothing more than a dangerous, addictive drug. In this explosive interview, Dr. Bryan Ardis joins me to reveal the shocking truth buried in centuries of medical history: tobacco and nicotine were once widely used by doctors to treat — and even cure — countless diseases, from cancer to heart disease to obesity. Backed by documented evidence, Dr. Ardis exposes how the pharmaceutical industry rigged the narrative, poisoned commercial tobacco products, and bribed governments worldwide to ban natural nicotine — all to protect their multi-trillion-dollar drug empire.





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