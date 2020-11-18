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Zuckerberg grilled under oath about Facebook Whistleblower allegations
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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99 views • November 18, 2020
It appears that Mr Z simply does not want to answer the questions. Love the fact the Senator calls Dorsey and Zuckerberg modern day Robber Barons.

Please share as you see fit though perhaps best to NOT share on Facebook please.

You might also want to see this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abg4XKd53pg&;feature=youtu.be&t=302

#Adrian #water #distilledWater
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/newsletter-signup/

I feel that drinking distilled water is one of the most important things I have done for my own health. Many, many others also feel that.

In this episode I share some doctors comments, and the a lot of anecdotes ranging from people new to distilled water through people who have used it for up to 50 years.

The negative charge of the water acts a a strong magnetic force to melt and remove positively charge toxins in your body and remove them.

In the process of the toxic material moving from safe(ish) storage in your body to transport and then out you can experience detoxification symptoms like flu and so on. The more organic minerals you are taking in in terms of fruits and vegetables especially juices the easier the detoxification will be.

If you want a distiller this is where I got mine from. Make WaterPure.
If you use this link and purchase I will get £20 referral fee. It will not cost you a penny more.

https://www.makewaterpure.co.uk/?cmid=THVmWlZFWFJYRVk9&;afid=YVJqdUJQMWI2Tms9&ats=YXErRWFBS3hCd1E9

According to them the cost is about 10 p per litre so the payback period will not be long for us.

Doctors and experts with the courage to tell the truth about distilled water:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/doctors-and-experts-with-the-courage-to-tell-the-truth-about-distilled-water/

Books on distilled water:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/book-and-articles-on-distilled-water/


As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.

If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.

Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr

Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk

I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr

My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.

You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/


--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR

Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy

Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln

Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC

Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX

Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca

Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv

Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K

Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU

DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM

Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu

Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
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