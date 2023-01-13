A Resident of Soledar in Her Own Words - She waited a long time for the Russian Army to Arrive, - When they did, she Gave a Party - Home Made Stew and tea for the Guys.-.ENG SUBS.

A resident of Soledar on her own words:

- We are so fed up with this Ukraine.

They fucked up their own. Everything, the whole city of Soledar. They didn't consider us human beings, but what is it?

They shoot at their own, if you figure it out, right?

◾️She also said that they waited for long for the Russian Army to arrive, and then when it finally happened, she organised a "party" of home made food and tea for the guys.