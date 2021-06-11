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Joanne Leon: Great Reset, US-China-Russia, & Why Is Wuhan Lab On MSM All Of A Sudden?
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509 views • June 11, 2021
Joanne Leon of the "Around the Empire Podcast" and I discuss the "Great Reset", the medical passport and social credit system, Great Power geo-politics between US-Russia-China, the NATO Summit, why the Mainstream Media is picking up the "Wuhan lab-leak" story all of a sudden, Afghanistan, and more.
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Websites
Around The Empire https://aroundtheempire.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/AroundTheEmpire
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/AroundTheEmpire
About Joanne Leon & Around The Empire
Around the Empire is a show about the American empire and its many tentacles. Hosts: Dan Wright & Joanne Leon.
We produce both written & multimedia in-depth and informative content:
Syndicated audio podcast
Video webcasts
News & opinion articles
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
Around The Empire https://aroundtheempire.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/AroundTheEmpire
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/AroundTheEmpire
About Joanne Leon & Around The Empire
Around the Empire is a show about the American empire and its many tentacles. Hosts: Dan Wright & Joanne Leon.
We produce both written & multimedia in-depth and informative content:
Syndicated audio podcast
Video webcasts
News & opinion articles
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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