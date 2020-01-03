© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Acupuncture Point for Congestion
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • January 03, 2020
Acupuncture point in web of hand which helps relieve the large intestine of congestion. The point will likely be sore/tender when you apply some pressure if it is in need of attention. Use the pad of your thumb to apply pressure, making small circular movements to release the pressure.
Not to be used if pregnant
More health info at www.grangevillehealing.com
Not to be used if pregnant
More health info at www.grangevillehealing.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.