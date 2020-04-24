Pandemic Alert Fiasco

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Long-Term Storage Emergency Food
4-week supply, up to 2000 calories per day, storage life up to 25 years.
Variety of food kit sizes and foods.
IN THIS VIDEO: Our public officials need a little spanking for getting things so wrong on C-V. You will find that in this video. Also, what we all need to do about it.