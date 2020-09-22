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Evangelicals - Why do they support Trump?
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10 views • September 22, 2020
How do people who profess so loudly to be supporters of Trump also profess so loudly to believe Jesus? Compare what being a follower of Jesus is all about to what Trump says and does and you will see how contrary they both are. This video explains why evangelicals support Trump...
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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