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Special Guest Paolo Fiora Discusses The Julian Assange Case on The Republic Broadcasting Network
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15 views • September 25, 2020
There are many facets to the Julian Assange case. First, There is Julian's life. Second, There is the legality of the State of Ecuador not to honor the conditions of Julian's political asylum. Third, The rights of journalists all over the world, and the whistleblowers that would shine light on the deeds of a Sovereign Nation.
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