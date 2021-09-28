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F.D.A. CONFERENCE CALL : "VACCINE IS KILLING TWO PEOPLE FOR EVERY ONE SAVED"
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100 views • September 28, 2021
Seemorerocks - Published September 28, 2021
The video/audio was covertly recorded during a Video Conference Call held by the US Food and Drug Administration.
The vaccines are “killing two people for every one saved” and that the vaccines “cause 71 times as many heart attacks as all other vaccines combined!”
The video/audio was covertly recorded during a Video Conference Call held by the US Food and Drug Administration.
The vaccines are “killing two people for every one saved” and that the vaccines “cause 71 times as many heart attacks as all other vaccines combined!”
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