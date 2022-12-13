Create New Account
Music Video (to) ["Epic - 6"]
Senormusica81 Music
Published Yesterday |

Same video on YT: https://youtu.be/4x8l4SQFz_s


I've been asked 'what do you see when you write those epic pieces'?. Well, here's an example...


Movie clips used:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sOoICweIgM&

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3nR_KGnaSD4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrGMENN1iaY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EeB-9lMKj9M

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RCipUMPyV3E&

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pA9WL0BKV7o

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WyfAZaD9NLc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uy-L94Tio9w

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0B7WL7nhIF4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4CaMJ-mO9w

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OtssEIE885E

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73NUY_J7DoY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emH_YzWLnc8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tl7HaE0PMXc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NAhibzkH21A

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQZGvxM_Dq0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrexMdq_Pz8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucwJc9dq6h4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UX1UDx8wrg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lc9q6nnmrGY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fM8eAtRSJhs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=44opM-KUOJs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sOoICweIgM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtjSxdCRNRU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAnNgRp7ln4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQrE8vOM0ss

