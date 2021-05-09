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David Goldberg’s FINAL WORDS: Classified docs Reveal DEADLY “Project Zyphr”
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243 views • May 09, 2021
David Goldberg’s FINAL WORDS: Classified docs Reveal DEADLY “Project Zyphr”
MR GOLDBERG DIED IN 2015 AND IN THE AUDIO, HE TALKED ABOUT THE PLANNED 2020/2021 FLU OUTBREAK THAT WILL KILL 50 MILLION AMERICANS! A WAKE-UP CALL TO ALL PEOPLE!!! A WHISTLEBLOWER'S FINAL WORDS BEFORE HIS DEATH!!! TERRIFYING DETAILS OF EXTERMINATION OF MILLIONS OF PEOPLE!!! - Classified documents and White House memos reveal "EXTERMINATION" plans for millions of Americans through project Pogo and Project Zephyr
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/05/david-goldbergs-shocking-final-warning-to-the-world-before-his-death-please-watch-share-video-3749913.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L526WQaSC1Gv/
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/09/01/murdered-for-speaking-out-last-words-of-david-goldberg-warning-of-mass-murder-of-americans/
https://agrdailynews.com/2020/07/09/murdered-for-speaking-out-last-words-of-david-goldberg-warning-of-mass-murder-of-americans-veterans-today-military-foreign-affairs-policy-journal-for-clandestine-services/
https://www.planetxnews.org/archives/9986
Introduction by the Senior Editor
If Goldberg had a real White House source, and we believe he did, then the horrific things he warns of in his tedious but excusable monotone, things VT has confirmations of, explains what really began at 9/11 and why Israel has trained so many of our police, why they control all social media and press, why they control the DHS and why our own military is now an occupation army that, we learned yesterday, just created 200,000 fake people to gather the data Goldberg warns of.
Goldberg says that his White House sources say that Trump is working with Zionists to round up millions of Americans after a staged power blackout. All rounded up by DHS/ICE, all typically white and suburban, will be murdered.
Goldberg says that new alternative media organizations, particularly the ones exposing Israel and Zionism, those with the best work, highest standards, are run by Israel to tag activists for assassination.
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MR GOLDBERG DIED IN 2015 AND IN THE AUDIO, HE TALKED ABOUT THE PLANNED 2020/2021 FLU OUTBREAK THAT WILL KILL 50 MILLION AMERICANS! A WAKE-UP CALL TO ALL PEOPLE!!! A WHISTLEBLOWER'S FINAL WORDS BEFORE HIS DEATH!!! TERRIFYING DETAILS OF EXTERMINATION OF MILLIONS OF PEOPLE!!! - Classified documents and White House memos reveal "EXTERMINATION" plans for millions of Americans through project Pogo and Project Zephyr
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/05/david-goldbergs-shocking-final-warning-to-the-world-before-his-death-please-watch-share-video-3749913.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L526WQaSC1Gv/
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/09/01/murdered-for-speaking-out-last-words-of-david-goldberg-warning-of-mass-murder-of-americans/
https://agrdailynews.com/2020/07/09/murdered-for-speaking-out-last-words-of-david-goldberg-warning-of-mass-murder-of-americans-veterans-today-military-foreign-affairs-policy-journal-for-clandestine-services/
https://www.planetxnews.org/archives/9986
Introduction by the Senior Editor
If Goldberg had a real White House source, and we believe he did, then the horrific things he warns of in his tedious but excusable monotone, things VT has confirmations of, explains what really began at 9/11 and why Israel has trained so many of our police, why they control all social media and press, why they control the DHS and why our own military is now an occupation army that, we learned yesterday, just created 200,000 fake people to gather the data Goldberg warns of.
Goldberg says that his White House sources say that Trump is working with Zionists to round up millions of Americans after a staged power blackout. All rounded up by DHS/ICE, all typically white and suburban, will be murdered.
Goldberg says that new alternative media organizations, particularly the ones exposing Israel and Zionism, those with the best work, highest standards, are run by Israel to tag activists for assassination.
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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